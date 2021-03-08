Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,653 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 84.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

AROC stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

