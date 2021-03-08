Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.58 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post $24.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.16 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $41.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $118.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.45 million to $123.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,051. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

