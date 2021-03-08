Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 6.1%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 328,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 248,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

