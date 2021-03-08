ARMOR (ARMOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $446,753.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $446,753.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00460096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00076289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00462771 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.