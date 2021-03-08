Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASAN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

