Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

