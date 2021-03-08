Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

