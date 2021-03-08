Aviva PLC Buys 825 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.21 and its 200 day moving average is $328.65. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

