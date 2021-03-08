Aviva PLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

