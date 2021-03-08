Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WORK opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

