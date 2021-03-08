Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 412,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

