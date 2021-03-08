Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

BMRN opened at $77.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

