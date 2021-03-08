Aviva PLC Sells 29,765 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,765 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

