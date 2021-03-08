Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.54% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

