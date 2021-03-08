Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BALY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.