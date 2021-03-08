Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,586 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $61,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.45 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.