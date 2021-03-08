Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.80

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 3532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

