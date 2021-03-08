Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.