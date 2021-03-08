Benefitfocus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

