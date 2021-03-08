Berenberg Bank Boosts Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 480

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

Shares of MGGT traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 441.20 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.36. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 492.40 ($6.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.