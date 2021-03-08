Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 8.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $7.77. 66,616,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 84,931,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.
Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.