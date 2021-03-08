Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 8.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $7.77. 66,616,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 84,931,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $164,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

