bitCNY Hits One Day Volume of $72.22 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $72.22 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00464192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00067619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00076009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00081343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00451484 BTC.

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

