BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $149,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $187,581,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 209,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

