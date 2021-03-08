BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.62% of ProAssurance worth $140,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ProAssurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

