BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Echo Global Logistics worth $136,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

