Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 157.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 6,651.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

