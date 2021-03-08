Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $74.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

