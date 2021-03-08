Blair William & Co. IL Has $261,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

