Blair William & Co. IL Invests $212,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.