Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 154 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JD.com were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.