Blair William & Co. IL Sells 267 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $199.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

