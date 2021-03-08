Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

