BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

BOK Financial stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.