Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

