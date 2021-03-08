Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

