Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 2,559 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

