Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

