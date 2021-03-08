Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 3,398 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

