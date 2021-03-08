Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.