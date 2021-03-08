Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.