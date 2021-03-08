Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.