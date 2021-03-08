Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.69 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $25.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

