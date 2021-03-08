Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $31.31

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

