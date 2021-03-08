Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $271.33

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.