Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $24.29

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,365. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit