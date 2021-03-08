Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $24.29

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,365. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

