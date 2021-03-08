Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

