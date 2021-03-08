Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bumble stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

