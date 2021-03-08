Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

