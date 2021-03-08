Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $296.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.