Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $119.17 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $119.17 million and $34.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00364280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,661,264,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,979,657 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

