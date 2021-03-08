Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $77.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CZR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit