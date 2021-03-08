Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $77.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CZR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

